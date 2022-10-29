YORKSHIRE Water, in collaboration with other water companies, is running virtual assemblies to mark World Toilet Day.

On November 17, the sessions will provide an opportunity for schoolchildren in Yorkshire to learn about the history of sanitation and the global sanitation crisis.

The event is marked every year to raise awareness of the 3.6 billion people around the world who are still living without access to a safely managed toilet.

Working with water companies from around the United Kingdom, Yorkshire Water is hosting virtual assemblies for Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 children. These will outline the history of the toilet and how pupils and their families can keep the sewers healthy by only flushing the 3Ps – pee, poo and toilet paper – to prevent blockages.

Anne Reed, social responsibility and education manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “At Yorkshire Water we deal with the waste that’s flushed down the region’s toilets every day. World Toilet Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness amongst our children of people in the world who don’t have the luxury of accessing a safely managed toilet."

The event will be held virtually and children will be able to interact and ask questions. Teachers and schools can register for the event here.