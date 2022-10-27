A RESCUE team were called into help a young swan in difficulty in York.
The team at York Rescue Boat, alongside RSPCA officers were called out to help a swan that had become tangled in fishing line.
A spokesman for York Rescue Boat said they were called by the RSPCA at 11.44am yesterday (October 24) to help in the rescue.
He said: "The team deployed to the Foss Island area of York, once the swan was safely caught it was handed into the care of the duty RSPCA Inspector."
