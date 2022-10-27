York Barbican and YO1 Radio have launched a media partnership.

The news was revealed on YO1 Radio’s breakfast show, Griffo in the Morning, today (October 27).

It means announcements of big names coming to York Barbican, exclusive interviews with the stars and big competitions will be available on YO1 Radio and online.

Wayne Chadwick, managing director of YO1 Radio, which formed a separate news partnership with The Press last month, said: “We are absolutely thrilled at the new partnership with York Barbican. It brings loads of exciting opportunities at a time when YO1 Radio’s audience and awareness is growing and the venue itself has some great plans for the future.”

He added: “York Barbican is an iconic venue in our city, and we are really looking forward to developing the relationship over the coming years - and taking both the venue and radio station forward.”

York Barbican’s general manager, Sam Ryder, welcomed the news.

He said: “This is a very exciting time for York Barbican as we roll out plans to attract newer music acts, more stand-up comedy, events not seen in York before, and build on our community engagement.

"There are plenty of announcements to come and this partnership with YO1 Radio reinforces our commitment to bringing top names to York.”

You can listen to YO1 Radio 102.8FM in York, 90FM in Selby, on DAB across the whole of North Yorkshire and Online at yo1radio.co.uk.

See all events at www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on