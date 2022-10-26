EMERGENCY services were on the scene at a four-car crash on a major road through North Yorkshire today (October 26).

Fire crews from Pickering, Whitby, Malton and Goathland responded to the road traffic collision on the A169, Fylingdales, at 7.46am.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A male and a female were released from separate cars by fire crews via roof removals, with one casualty transported away in an air ambulance, and the other in a road ambulance.

“A third car left the road taking evasive action which resulted in no injuries or persons trapped, however the fourth vehicle involved also had a person described as walking wounded, exit the car by themselves.”

As reported by the Gazette and Herald, police were also on the scene at the crash, which resulted in the road being closed before reopening later in the day.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision on the A169 near RAF Fylingdales at 07.42am this morning

"Anyone who has witnessed the collision is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Force Control Room.

“Please quote reference number NYP-26102022-0081."