A woman who says she has suffered constant racism since moving to York in 2015 will tonight become the chair of a new, council-funded body that aims to make York the North's first 'anti-racism city'.

Haddy Njie, who grew up in the UK but whose family were originally from Africa, says there's barely a day that goes by when she doesn't experience some kind of racial harassment in York.

The worst was when a taxi driver didn't like her suggesting a different route, and told her to get out of the car - using an offensive racist insult.

She has also been overlooked in queues, and refused entry to a restaurant, she says. Then there is constant, subtle casual racism. "When I pass them in the street, some people hold onto their bag or purse," she said. "I love this city. But this is not a human way of living."

Haddy Njie, left, and Jake Furby, who are the co-chairs of new anti-racism and pro-inclusion group Inclusive Equal Rights UK 3.0 (Image: Frank Dwyer)

Haddy, who has a masters degree in corporate law and works in risk management, says she has lived in several UK cities, including Huddersfield and London - yet the harassment she endures in York is worse than anything she experienced elsewhere.

And often, reporting harassment to the police has little effect, she claims. "They don't know what they are doing. They don't understand the subject of race and the subtleties of it." This often deters victims of racial harassment from reporting abuse, she says. "They think 'forget it'."

She says that according to figures from North Yorkshire Police, cases of race-related hate crime in York soared by 239 per cent between 2010 and 2021.

She hopes the new body - Inclusive Equal Rights 3.0 - being launched at York St John University at 6pm this evening will begin to change that.

It will bring together a host of organisations dedicated to tackling not only race hate, but all forms of discrimination and exclusion, whether due to disability, gender or orientation.

Among those expected to attend tonight will be senior York councillors, representatives from the police and the office of Police, Fire and Crime commissioner Zoe Metcalfe, plus organisations such as York Human Rights City Network, York Racial Equality Network and York City of Sanctuary.

The aim, Haddy says, is to develop a clear strategy for tackling racism and exclusion in York. A report will be published by February next year.

The new body has grown out of a motion passed by City of York Council a year ago which declared that York aimed to become the North's first anti-racism city.

Since then, with the help of an initial £5k of council funding, Haddy has been pulling together a working group. A further £20k of council funding will be available to continue the work.

Haddy said one of the first tasks will be to document the experiences of people in York who have suffered from racism or discrimination. A survey will be launched on the organisation's new website - ieruk.org.uk/

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “We are delighted to join Inclusive Rights UK 3.0 to celebrate their launch today during Black History Month. No one should ever fear being abused or discriminated against; not in York or anywhere else.”

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe (Image: Supplied)

A spokesperson for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said : “The Commissioner ... fully support(s) the ambition to make York the UK’s first anti-racism city. It is important we do everything we can to address hate crimes both in the city and across North Yorkshire.”

Marilyn Crawshaw of the York Human Rights City Network said she was ‘delighted’ the new body was being launched. “This is very much needed!” she said.