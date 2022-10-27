FIRST Bus in York are recruiting for new drivers – so I decided to get involved.

The bus operator has faced challenges with drivers since the pandemic.

Keith Sheard, training, and recruitment manager at First York, explained how during the pandemic many older drivers decided to take early retirement or were forced to shield as restrictions started to be eased.

Restrictions also impacted driver’s training, so the roles were not filled as quickly.

First York are now seeking new drivers to fill these positions.

READ MORE: York bus operator’s recruitment drive as covid shakes industry

To find out what it’s like to drive one of these 39-foot vehicles, Keith took me out for a spin round Poppleton Bar Park and Ride in York.

After passing highway code and breathalyser tests I climbed aboard, adjusted my seat and followed Keith’s instructions to fire up the 18-tonne machine.

Keith said he’d been driving buses for 35 years, so I felt in safe hands.

After releasing the joystick handbrake, we were off.

“Slowly along the tarmac,” Keith said.

Keith Sheard, training, and recruitment manager at First York (Image: Dylan Connell)

He instructed me to follow the tarmac round up to a sharp right turn – reminding me that the front wheels steering the bus were behind the cab.

Given this, I would have to steer later than I would have in a car to avoid clipping the curb.

Slow on the approach, I turned the wheel locked to the right.

“Remember and check your mirrors,” Keith said.

I looked to the right side, and BUMP. I’d clipped the curb.

I was glad this had happened in an empty park and ride, rather than in the centre of York. Keith said this was something new drivers do regularly.

Despite the size of the vehicle, the steering is very reactive.

This means once you’re round the bend the backend sweeps round quicker than you’d think – so you’ve got to think quick if you’ve over done it.

Keith told me to go back around and try again.

The driver's seat (Image: Dylan Connell)

Slow on the approach once more, I edged round the corner.

‘Second time lucky,’ I thought.

No luck. On the curb again.

One final try Keith instructed.

We looped round, restarting the loop with a right-handed U-turn.

Fresh off the mark, I approached and guided the bus round the corner.

No clip this time – I was round.

Keith said the key is to find your route.

Similar to that of racing drivers, bus drivers know their lines round the streets and stick to them.

After my efforts I eventually got the hang of it – very slowly that is.

It wasn’t until I went out with First bus driver, Sean Leetham, that I realised how skilled these drivers are.

Weaving in and out of the tight turns, he made driving the bus look effortless.

He also made it look like great fun.

My morning at the park and ride showed that driving one of these buses for the first time is hard, but not impossible.

Although there would need to be considerable amounts of training before I could take to the streets of York, the training on offer demonstrated that it could happen.

For now, however, I’ll stick to my day job - but I’ll not forgot to thank my bus driver when I next travel.

To apply for a role at First York visit: busdrivercareers.co.uk