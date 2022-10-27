A POPULAR York restaurant and cocktail bar is reopening with a new look, updated menus, live music and quiz nights as well as a private dining room.

Ate O’Clock and the adjoining Social 8 Lounge have just opened again following a five-week refurbishment.

Located on High Ousegate - between Pavement and Spurriergate - the family-owned bar and restaurant have been updated with new interiors.

The cocktail bar and restaurant have had a designer refit (Image: Supplied)

Highlights include a refurbished restaurant area and a new cocktail bar as well as upstairs private dining area, decked out in rose pink, with a dedicated bar.

The kitchen has been moved from upstairs to the ground floor - affording better access for staff, say bosses.

Brothers Savas, Alex, and Ali Adiguzel, have owned the business since 2017. Previously, the business was run by top York chef Kenny Noble - formerly of the Blue Bicycle - who gave it the name Ate O'Clock. Previous restaurants on the site included Anastasia's and Partners.

Have a look inside the new-look bar and restaurant in our video:

Savas told The Press that there would be some new additions to the menus - but that many firm favourites would remain in the restaurant such as fish and chips, burgers and steak.

Sample dishes include pan roasted chicken supreme and scallops with black pudding bon bons or a rich chocolate delice.

The Social 8 Lounge - which used to be the Joy clothing store - has its own food menu with a range of small plates and sharing platters and well as offering brunch. Among the more unusual choices on the drinks menu is the lemon cheesecake cocktail.

New items are on the menu at the new-look Ate O'clock (Image: Supplied)

Upstairs boasts a new private dining area which could sit about 30 people.

Savas said: "This is where we could host things like cocktail masterclasses."

Local interior designer Johnathon Morgan Design worked with the brothers to completely redesign the space. With a staff of around 50, the majority have returned for the reopening.

Savas's brother Alex said: "York is such an amazing city and we wanted to create a place for people to enjoy whether they live here or are visiting.

"The hospitality industry has had a tricky couple of years and we wanted to start again with a completely new look and feel, fitting to just how much we love this business

"Food is obviously very important too, so a lot of time has been spent with the chefs, making sure the menus are delicious, relevant, and tempting. Same goes for the drinks, which have been created with a mixologist so they taste delicious and can be enjoyed with food or in the lounge area."

He said the restaurant and lounge would also be working on hosting live music evenings and quiz nights, building a community of regular guests.

For more information visit: www.ateoclock.co.uk

