A YORK bus operator is aiming to recruit more drivers following problems caused by the pandemic.

First Bus in York is urging budding drivers to apply to roles at the company.

Keith Sheard, training, and recruitment manager at First York, explained how many older drivers decided to take early retirement or were forced to shield as restrictions started to be eased.

This, along with other factors such as government restrictions, meant there was a lack of new recruits to fill this gap in drivers.

The York operator is now looking to recruit new drivers to help solve this issue.

Drivers must be at least 18-years of age and have held a UK license for six months to be eligible.

Once in the job, drivers are entitled to flexible working with an initial hourly rate of £12 per hour, rising to £13.20 once fully qualified.

Sean Leetham passed his test and became a bus driver in York on January 28 after undergoing training at First York’s training school, in James Street.

Before starting with First, Sean, 27, worked night shifts at Waitrose in the city, and before that as a postman.

He decided to change career as daytime working better suited his childcare arrangements.

Despite only starting his career this year, Sean is no stranger to the industry.

His dad, Paul, was a bus driver in York and Sean used to often company him on journeys.

“I used to ride round in the summer holidays when I was four or five – I used to come to work with him and just ride around on buses,” he said.

He said this experience was able to assist him through his training.

“I knew more of what it entails, more than someone who’s never driven a bus before,” he said.

“I grew up with it.”

Sean, who lives in Strensall, said the job change has been positive.

He explained how he enjoys being out on the road and interacting with customers.

Sean currently works on the city route, covering services throughout York’s centre – adding that his favourite routes are the five and 10.

On what it’s like to drive a bus in the centre of York, the Sean said: (It’s) pretty straightforward.

“Your confidence builds the more you’ve been driving.”

Sean, however, did explain that there are often challenges encountered when manoeuvring a 39-foot bus through the city’s streets.

“It’s not so much yourself driving, it’s how other people are driving," he said.

“A bus needs more space than a car and it’s not going to stop as quick as a car.”

Despite this, Sean said the task of driving the 40 passenger vehicles is not something he finds daunting.

Sean’s advice to new drivers is: “Definitely give it a go.”

“It opens up a lot of different avenues,” he said.

To apply for a role at First York visit: busdrivercareers.co.uk