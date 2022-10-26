TRIBUTES have been pouring in from the boxing community in York following the death of 25-year-old Cameron Shaw.

Cam from Huntington died while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

He was on holiday in Cairns and on an organised expedition at the time of his death on Monday (October 24).

His mum and dad, Nova and Rod Shaw said they are now awaiting the outcome of a coroner's investigation and working with the consulate to arrange for his body to be repatriated to the UK.

Cam - a former All Saints RC School pupil - won the Amateur Boxing Association's Elite 60kg title in 2018, and the gold medal at the prestigious Hivdovre Box Cup in Denmark the year before. He went on to become a professional boxer and fought four fights and he won them all.

Billy Wilson, head coach at York Boxing Club where trained, said: "I knew Cam very well and it's a huge shock. Nobody expects anybody to die at the age of 25.

"He was a vibrant kid, full of beans, always joking and laughing, he was a good lad, a hard worker and lived his life to the fullest."

Glenn Banks was his former professional boxing coach, who also worked with Cam at Portakabin, said: “A great lad, a character, who always had a smile on his face.

“Such a young lad with his whole life ahead of him.

“My thoughts are 100 per cent with his family.”

Boxer Harry Matthews said: “Absolutely gutted to hear the news of one of my former gym mates passing away I am deeply saddened as this man offered many laughs and always brought such good energy.

“Why do the good ones get taken early.

“Let’s remember what a talent and great person this guy was.

“Rest in Peace my friend.”

Boxing announcer, who announced Cam’s debut fight said: “Heard today that York boxer Cam Shaw (4-0) has sadly died over in Cairns, Australia.

“His boxing career had stalled since 2019, with Cam becoming a ski instructor. He was a lovely lad, very talented with a superb amateur career, but even more so a great attitude to life. RIP.”