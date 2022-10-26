A much-loved York pub, whose closure was blamed on higher energy bills, plans to re-open next week.

New landlords have been found for the Gillygate, which closed suddenly in July after it went into liquidation.

The move, follows the pub, which first opened in 1811, going onto market last year for £110,000.

Rightmove said the venue had four bars, a beer garden and nine rooms to let - and had long been a popular spot for a drink and a bite to eat with both residents and visitors alike.

In 2014, The Press also reported how the then owners Brian and Suzanne Furey took over the pub in 2014 - investing £500,000 to refurbish the pub giving it a complete makeover inside and out.

Now, business partners Nigel McLoughlin and Paul Reather have taken over the lease from Star Pubs and Bars.

The pair currently own Sicilian-inspired cocktail bar and lounge Cosa Nostra in Wakefield.

Nigel, 37, from Wakefield has a background in payment processing and the business utilities sector.

Paul, 51, from Darrington, has worked 30 years in industrial cleaning, but has “a passion for creating places for people to go to.”.

Nigel says just before the first lockdown he fancied a new challenge and took on the Crown Public House in Wakelfield.

He enjoyed hospitality, especially meeting new people, which is how he met Paul in 2020.

This led them to form their own company and create Cosa Nostra in Wakefield.

They had been speaking to Star Pubs about a venue in Wakefield but were told about the Gillygate in York.

“We came and had a look and were very interested,” he said.

Nigel continued: “We don’t plan on making massive changes. We are going to update the food offering.

“We will redecorate our eight letting rooms and let them off. We will have quiz nights, games nights, live music, live sport.

“That’s the kind of thing that everybody is looking for from the Gillygate. It’s what it is known for.”

The pair feel that their business backgrounds will help them face the economic challenges facing pubs today.

Nigel said the pair “invested heavily” to create Cosa Nostra, which has provided a popular Wakefield venue, enjoying much success with its ‘bottomless brunches’.

“We will be bringing a brunch offering to the Gillygate,” he continued.

Nigel says they hope to pick up the keys on Friday, in time for an opening next week.

The pair are aiming for Friday November 4, but say it could be a few days either side.

In the meantime, they are seeking staff, including bar staff, table waiters, chef and cleaners.

Nigel added: “We are looking forward to meeting customers old and new and make the Gillygate the success that it was.”