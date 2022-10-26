Five men have been jailed in separate cases heard recently at York Magistrates Court.

Mieczyslaw Karel Polak, 37, of Canal Road, Selby, was jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted theft of mobile phone chargers worth £26 from a Selby petrol station. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.

Adam Mathew William Lee, 32, of Burnsall Drive, Holgate, was jailed for 34 weeks after he admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order by having internet devices without telling police. He was ordered to pay a £187 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Liam Paul Calpin, 30, of Tuke Avenue, Tang Hall, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted stealing alcohol from a Co-op store. He was also ordered to pay £70 compensation.

Paul Barker, 39, of Fishergate, York, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £779.95 from Dobbies Garden Centre in Poppleton, theft of food from Sainsbury’s, theft of detergent from Tesco’s, assaulting a police emergency worker and going equipped for theft, and was ordered to pay the police officer £50 compensation.

Warren Glover, 31, of no fixed address was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and a public order offence towards a man. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

