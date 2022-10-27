ONE of York's most historic hotels in poised for a refurbishment - under a scheme before planners.

Owners of Middletons hotel - which dates from the 1700s - want to undertake a serious of renovations both inside and outside the Skeldergate site, which ranges over several buildings.

The hotel, owned by Daniel Thwaites group, is based in York's historic core conservation area and has six listed buildings including the hotel and its garden walls as well as several adjoining buildings.

The owners are applying to make alterations to the inside of the hotel building, install air conditioning and change outdoor pavings.

The design work is being carried out by Bowman Riley's architectural team.

In 2019, the hotel benefited from a one million pound renovation to some of its bedrooms.

Currently, the hotel has 56 individual rooms spread across six different buildings - Lady Anne House, Cromwell House, Chaplin House, Sir Joseph Terry Cottages, No 56 Skeldergate and its event space, The Organ Factory - all of which are historic Grade II or Grade II* listed buildings.

Under the scheme before planners (ref:22/01851/LBC), the owners are seeking permission to make internal and external alterations to include the installation of air conditioning; the replacement of internal doors and secondary glazing; the refurbishment of bedrooms and en-suites, and the re-surfacing of footpaths, including ramped access.

Owners also want to repaint the railings of the hotel to their original colour - white.