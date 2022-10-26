A COMMERCIAL property in York city centre has been burgled.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that a number of power tools was stolen from the former Carphone Warehouse Store at 20 Coney Street.

Officers say this incident happened around October 21 to 25.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We’re asking the public to be vigilant if they are offered any tools for sale, in particular a Defender 3K VA power tool transformer and light with security marking SURRTO2022."

If you have any information which could help the investigation, please email: Fiona.wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Fiona Wilding.

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Please quote ref number: 12220189623