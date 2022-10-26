York councillors have welcomed the news that the ban of fracking has been reinstated by the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Earlier last week, with unanimous support at a meeting of full council, City of York Council took a stand against fracking in York.

Julian Sturdy, York Outer MP, controversially voted against a ban on fracking just the day before.

Cllr Tony Fisher commented: "This much needed u-turn is victory for our communities, environment and common sense. We will continue to put pressure on the new PM to honour this decision and his manifesto promise.

“I have campaigned against fracking for years now – I know very well that there is no local support for fracking in our communities. Fracking poses unacceptable risks to people, the climate and the environment, bringing with it the potential threat of earthquakes, water pollution, and green spaces transforming into industrial landscapes. Fracking is also not the solution to the energy crisis.

“This u-turn does not however erase the fact that York Outer MP Julian Sturdy betrayed his constituents and voted against a ban on fracking just last week. I am sure that the residents of York Outer will remember his decision to put his party first and back the sinking ship that was Liz Truss’ government rather than his own communities.

“We were clear on behalf of our city: fracking is wrong for the country, it’s wrong for the environment, and the people of York will not support it.”

Earlier today (Wwdnesday, October 26), Downing Street confirmed new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reintroduced the moratorium on fracking in England.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman gave the confirmation after Mr Sunak was pressed on the issue at his first Prime Minister’s Questions.

The PM told the Commons he “stands by” the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto and insisted his Government will deliver on what was agreed at the UN Cop26 Glasgow climate talks.

Conservative former prime minister Liz Truss had lifted the ban, as she argued it would strengthen the country’s energy supply.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion) said in the Commons: “Yesterday, he (Rishi Sunak) promised to fix her (Liz Truss) mistakes as well as to uphold the party’s 2019 manifesto.

“So, if he is a man of his word, will he start by reversing the green light she gave to fracking since it’s categorically not been shown to be safe, and instead maintain the moratorium that was pledged in that very manifesto that he promised to uphold?”

The Prime Minister replied: “I have already said I stand by the manifesto on that. But what I would say is that I’m proud that this Government has passed the landmark Environment Act, putting more protections for the natural environment than we have ever had with a clear plan to deliver.

“And I can give the honourable lady my commitment that we will deliver on all those ambitions. We will deliver on what we said at Cop (Cop26) because we care deeply about passing our children an environment in a better state than we found it ourselves.”

The Press has sought comment from others, including Julian Sturdy MP.

More to follow