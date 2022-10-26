A 25-YEAR-OLD former boxing champion from York has died while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Cameron Shaw from Huntington in the city was on holiday in Cairns and on an organised expedition at the time of his death on Monday (October 24).

His mum and dad, Nova and Rod Shaw said they are now awaiting the outcome of a coroner's investigation and working with the consulate to arrange for his body to be repatriated to the UK.

The Great Barrier Reef

READ MORE: 'A most gorgeous human' - tributes to York's Cam Shaw, 25

Rod said: "We don't know exactly what has happened, but we know that Cam has drowned and the investigation is still on-going.

"He was a strong swimmer - I taught him to swim at Water World in York when he was aged two and a half and he reached up to nine out of a possible eleven levels."

He said Cam was out in Australia with his girlfriend meeting two friends from York at the time of the incident.

"He was a fit lad. He was a professional boxer and fought four fights. He won them all, but then Covid struck and he had to put it to one side," said Rod.

"He went on to become a fully qualified ski instructor in Switzerland and he had just spent a season in New Zealand and he wanted to see one of the seven wonders of the world - the Great Barrier Reef.

"Cam excelled at everything he did and we didn't realise just how popular he was until now. We have been blown away. We just knew he was a gregarious, helpful and convivial guy - he threw his all into everything he did."

Cam Shaw in action in the ring

Cam - a former All Saints RC School pupil - won the Amateur Boxing Association's Elite 60kg title in 2018, and the gold medal at the prestigious Hivdovre Box Cup in Denmark the year before.

Aside from sport, Cam also performed alongside York panto legend Berwick Kaler in the Theatre Royal pantomime as one of the Babbies for about six years.

He went on to work as a production engineering assistant at Portakabin for several years before training as a ski instructor.

Cam is survived by Rod and Nova and brother, Tobi.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police said: "Investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding his death, however, it is believed non-suspicious.

"Queensland Police will prepare a report for the coroner after the body of a man was located at a reef off Cairns at about midday on Monday."

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are providing consular support to the family of a British man who has died in Australia.”