A CENTURIES-old pub in York city centre is believed to be haunted by two ghosts.

Past and present general managers and staff members of the The Windmill Inn pub, at 14-16 Blossom Street, have reported sightings of two ghosts, the pub says.

The pub is thought to be a property from the 1500's, says the current landlord, and was previously a coach and horse station.

Inside The Windmill Inn (Image: The Windmill Inn)

They say that a little girl was playing outside it and died in a horse and cart crash in the late 1800s.

Her spirit now lives in the upstairs of The Windmill Inn.

Haunted site in The Windmill Inn (Image: The Windmill Inn)

Staff have been told by previous general managers that if the girl becomes too bothersome, to open a window and let her leave.

The other known spirit is a man with a ball and chain who lives in the cellar where he causes 'a little commotion'.

The girl is said to haunt the upstairs (Image: The Windmill Inn)

He is said to have been a writer, although the pub have not found any records of this man's identity, or know why he is in a ball and chain.

The Windmill Inn landlord, Johnny Want, said: "There have been loads of stories about these ghosts from team members told for a long time, over years and years, and every now and then we see or hear something.

"One of the chefs used to live upstairs, and he went out for a cigarette, and came back to see the silhouette of a little girl in the room.

Inside of the pub (Image: The Windmill Inn)

"None of the girls like closing down at night as they feel the presence of being watched, a girl doing a toilets' check on a night after closing heard the voice of a little girl from a toilet cubicle.

"We come in on a morning and find that glasses have smashed on the floor in the same position from a level shelf, where its not possible for it to fall on its own.

"There's a door leading up to the attic that opens on its own, there is just a slight breeze up there."

Interior of the pub (Image: The Windmill Inn)

Johnny says he isn't aware of any customers experiencing any paranormal activity at the pub as these incidents tend to happen on a night.

He added: "I believe there could be something, but I don't know if its just my mind playing tricks on me - but it doesn't bother me.

"There's a long corridor with old rooms down it and I don't like the feeling when going in them, no one does.

"Staff members in the past have looked into records and tried to find the names of these people and what the writer had written, and if we do, we'll have his name on a plaque in the pub."