TRIBUTES have been paid to York's Cam Shaw, a former professional boxer, who has died in Australia aged just 25.

Staff and pupils and former students at Cam's old school, All Saints RC in South Bank, say they are still coming to terms with the news and they are thinking of Cam's family at this incredibly difficult time.

Sally Lynam, the school's assistant head teacher for teaching and learning said she remembers Cam as a 'most gorgeous human'.

Speaking on behalf of the school, she said: "Cam was a much-loved and valued member of the All Saints’ community.

"Full of joy and great humour, you rarely saw him without a smile on his face.

"He was hugely enthusiastic, a really positive presence in the classroom and corridors, and quietly very determined.

"As a result, he was a popular young man, and part of a close knit year group, who, along with staff, will be deeply affected by this tragic news.

"The school community holds Cameron, his family and his friends and peers in their prayers and thoughts."

