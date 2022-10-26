Thirsk businesswoman Danielle Blakebrough is staging a charity pamper evening in the town tomorrow (Thur).

The Managing Director of The Pamper Lounge is fundraising for Zoës Place Baby Hospice.

The event includes facials and massages and Danielle says its helping a great cause, plus people's physical and mental well-being

Danielle told the Press: "I am a Finalist in Super Model England 2022 representing Eaglescliffe, I am 21 years old and as part of my role I have been raising money for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Middlesbrough.

"Since starting my pageant journey in 2018, I have always aspired to compete in supermodel England and my dream came true! I began pageantry after being in hospital with burst appendix penetronitis and nearly losing my life."

The Live Grand Final is being hosted on 4th of November 2022 in Billingham.

Danielle added: "Since 2018 to date, I have raised over £5000 for Zoës Place Baby Hospice Middlesbrough and I have more events planned for the rest of this year such as charity pamper evenings.

"I love raising money for Zoës Place Baby Hospice as it is a charity that is local and one in which you can see a difference with the money raised."