FOOTBALL fans stood on tables, chanted, and even let off a flare at the Hollywood Bowl bowling rink ahead of York City's game against Chesterfield at the community stadium last night, an eye-witness has claimed.

The eye-witness told The Press that fans who gathered at the bowling venue ahead of the match were making football-related chants that were 'inappropriate for a family establishment'.

"Football fans were then jumping on the tables continuously chanting and would refuse to stop," he said.

"A flare was let off inside the diner area of the establishment, near the bar. This could have caused a catastrophic fire with lives in jeopardy.

"Football fans refused to leave when the fire evacuation procedure was initiated with staff being verbally abused. Some staff were physically threatened whilst being filmed and laughed at."

The situation 'diffused' when police arrived on the scene, the eye witness said.

But he said that, with Hollywood Bowl being the nearest business to the football ground where fans can drink before a game, there was 'clearly an issue'.

"I cannot understand why the community stadium is not taking care of their neighbouring businesses knowing that fans often have an issue with alcohol," he said.

"This clearly cannot be repeated and the stadium management must liaise with Hollywood Bowl senior management to agree a satisfactory match day arrangement.

"This will ensure the safety of Hollywood Bowl staff and customers, including young families, during York City FC match days."

In a statement released last night, York City FC said: "We are disappointed to hear that Chesterfield and York City fans caused disruption in Hollywood Bowl before this evening’s game.

"York City Football Club want to remain on good terms with our neighbours, and ask all fans attending the LNER Community Stadium to remain respectful.

"The SMC will be working with York Police and Chesterfield FC to investigate and further action will be taken as appropriate."

It is not the first time there has been trouble ahead of a recent York City home game.

The club vowed to take action after a fan reported racist and homophobic chants from supporters in the game against Aldershot Town on Saturday October 22.

Hollywood Bowl, which has 24 bowling lanes, opened at the LNER Community Stadium complex in York in October 2020, creating 30 new jobs at the time, from bar staff to managerial positions.

The Press has approached Hollywood Bowl, the community stadium management committee, and North Yorkshire Police for comment.