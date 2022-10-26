POLICE are urging people to get in touch following an increase in anti-social behaviour in Norton.

Incidents have been reported in the Park Road, The Chase and Langton Road areas of the town, primarily caused by youths and resulting in issues for local residents.

Last night (Tuesday) a meeting was held at Ryedale House between North Yorkshire Police Sergeant Paul Gibson-Hodges and PC Jane Jones, The Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, local Councillors John Mackenzie and Keane Duncan along with Bridget Skaife and Sally Rogers from the Ryedale Community Impact Team.

Sgt Gibson-Hodges said: £If you are a parent, do you know where your child is and what they are doing?

One of the other issues raised in relation to this was that people are struggling to report the anti-social behaviour to North Yorkshire Police via the 101-phone system. We are aware of the ongoing reporting issues and North Yorkshire Police are trying to resolve the issue.

If this is the case, you can also use the online reporting tool and a link to this is provided in the comments section below.

In order that we can build up a picture of the scale of the problem it is important to us that all anti-social behaviour is reported so please let us know so we can task our officers accordingly."

To report anti-social behaviour go to https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb/report-antisocial-behaviour/