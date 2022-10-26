A man's body has been discovered at a North Yorkshire property.
North Yorkshire Police receieved a request last night (Tuesday, October 25) from the ambulance service for assistance at a property in Seamer Road in Scarborough, shortly before 11pm.
On arrival, officers discovered the body of man - who has yet to be identified - believed to be in his 40s.
Two people in the property, men aged 22 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug, police confirmed.
Inquiries are ongoing and further updates will be provided when available, the force added.
Crime Ref Number 12220190186.
