After roaming the Earth 66 million years ago, Dinosaurs will be making a return to York this weekend.
Roaming the centre of York will be Scar the Spinosaurus, Bronwen the Brontosaurus and Loki the Velociraptor, along with a selection of cute baby dinosaurs and their dinosaur rangers to keep them in order!
Thanks to York BID, the Dinosaur Experience is visiting this Saturday and Sunday October 29-30, with the dinosaurs active from 2.30pm-7pm.
The main hub for the Dinosaur Experience will be on Parliament Street, however the dinosaurs will be roaming around the city centre so keep your eyes peeled!
Some of the Jurassic giants are up to 8m long so you won’t be able to miss them.
A York BID Spokesperson said: "Meet the dinosaurs, get a selfie and hear them roar!"
The Dinosaur Experience is seto to take place in Parliament Street, but if it rains, some dinosaurs may seek shelter. Ask at the hub for details, if this happends.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here