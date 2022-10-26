HERE are the latest planning applications for York.

22/01946/FUL for partial removal of front boundary wall to Elm Tree Farm to allow formation of vehicular access, and extension of existing means of access to serve Laurel House at 78 The Village, Stockton On The Forest.

22/01709/FUL for render southwest gable wall and re-render southwest facing extension after removal of existing cement render at 60 Heworth.

22/01900/FUL and 22/01901/LBC for replace existing first floor bow sash window to front elevation at 34 Tadcaster Road.

22/02076/FUL for single storey rear extension with new exterior render at 19 York Street.

22/01838/FUL for single storey front extension after demolition of existing canopy at The Laurels, The Green, Upper Poppleton.

22/01762/FUL and 22/02034/LBC for internal refurbishment and alterations, installation of extraction system, formation of new fire exit and installation of new fire doors with auto-opening devices (part retrospective) at 45 Goodramgate.

22/01850/FUL and 22/01851/LBC for installation of air conditioning and re-surfacing of footpaths including ramped access at Lady Anne Middletons Hotel, Skeldergate.

22/01870/FUL and 22/01871/LBC for installation of 4no. air conditioning units to side gable elevation at 34 Walmgate.

22/02102/LBC for external works to comprise reinstatement of pigeon netting and repairs to roof, render and rainwater goods. Internal works to include structural repairs to ground, first and second floors, replacement of pavement lightwell, repairs to second floor ceiling, repairs to lime plaster and joinery items, removal of partitions, insertion of ventilation grilles, lining of ground floor walls, installation of new suspended ceiling at ground floor and installation of air source heat pump at 24 Coney Street.

22/01580/LBC for internal alterations to include alterations to ceiling heights and new floor and wall finishes. External alterations comprising display of 1no. non illuminated fascia sign and 1no. non illuminated projecting sign at 17 Coney Street.

22/01995/FUL for shopfront alterations at 9 Davygate.

22/02049/FUL and 22/02050/LBC for installation of external CCTV cameras at Jalou, Micklegate.

22/02083/LBC for external alterations including removal of friable areas of masonry, repointing of masonry and compound repairs to front and side elevations at 1 St Helens Square.

22/02096/FUL for erection of 3no. timber structures to provide external covered seating (retrospective) at 6 Fishergate.

22/01184/FUL for replacement fence to the rear and sides of war memorial at War Memorial, The Village, Strensall.

22/01636/FUL for change of use of existing front room from shop (use class E) to dwelling (use class C3) with associated internal and external alterations at 53 Holgate Road.

22/02009/FUL and 22/02010/LBC for change of use of first, second and third floors to create 5no. hotel bedrooms (use class C1) at 6 Stonegate.

22/01797/FUL for first floor side extension, reposition front entrance to north elevation replacing existing bay window and change of use from C1 Hotel to C2 residential care home and E mental health clinic at 19 Shipton Road.

22/02093/LBC for erection of 3no. timber structures to provide external covered seating (retrospective) at 6 Fishergate.

22/01865/FUL for demolition of existing light industrial building at 12 The Crescent.

22/01782/LBC for external alterations including display of 20no. signs mounted on existing lighting columns, and 5no. wall mounted signs, and installation of 1no. ANPR camera and 1no. ground-based cabinet at St Marys House, Ramsay Close.

22/01157/LBC for replacement of roof ridge tiles - retrospective at First Floor And Second Floor Maisonette, 61 Lawrence Street.

22/02081/FUL for change of use from beauty salon (sui generis) to cafe/restaurant (use class E) at 194 Fulford Road.

22/01593/FUL and 22/01594/LBC for new shop front at 15 Parliament Street.

22/01824/LBC for internal and external alterations including installation of secondary glazing to windows to front elevation, removal of existing shutters, installation of defibrillator to side elevation, replacement external sign and bracket and electric vehicle charging station to rear at 10 Clifton.

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) ORDER 2015. Notice under Article 15 (4) of application for planning permission.

22/01844/FULM for erection of 21no. dwellings and associated works (resubmission) at Land To The East Of Middlewood Close

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (Development Management Procedure) (England) ORDER 2015 as amended. Notice Under Article 15(1A) of Application for Planning Permission Accompanied by an Environmental Statement

22/02020/FULM - Proposed development at A1237 York Outer Ring Road A19 Roundabout Up To And Including Little Hopgrove Roundabout York. We give notice that City Of York Council is applying to the City of York Council for planning permission for Improvements to the A1237 York Outer Ring Road including dualling of existing carriageway, improvements to roundabouts, provision of 5.1km shared use cycle and pedestrian route, signalised crossing facilities for active travel users, 2no. overbridges and no.6 underpasses for pedestrians and cyclists with ancillary development including sustainable drainage measures, flood compensatory storage areas, woodland planting/landscaping, habitat creation, noise barriers, revised field accesses, associated infrastructure and earthworks and that the application is accompanied by an environmental statement.

Members of the public may inspect copies of the application, the plans, the environmental statement and other documents submitted with the application at: http://www.york.gov.uk/planning by inserting the above reference number.

If you are unable to access the internet please call 01904 551553 to arrange a viewing.

Anyone wishing to make representations should do so in writing to Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA or email planning.comments@york.gov.uk within 30 days from the date of this notice.