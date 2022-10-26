Motorists are being asked to find an alternative route following a serious crash this morning (Wednesday) on the A169.

The accident is between Saltersgate Bank and the Goathland turn off.

More on this when we get it

 

Serious RTC A169 between Saltersgate Bank and Goathland turn off. Please find alternative route. Thank you

— North Yorkshire Police - Ryedale (@NYP_Ryedale) October 26, 2022 p>