North Yorkshire sausage manufacturer Heck has released a range of sausage dippers to mark Halloween.

The gluten-free dippers are made with seasoned British pork shoulder in a gluten-free crispy crumb – a mix between a sausage roll, US-style corn dog and chip shop staple the battered sausage, but without the heavy pastry or batter.

Bedale-based Heck says the dippers can be cooked in the oven or air fryer, then you pop them on a stick and swirl on ketchup, brown sauce, mustard or all three for the perfect party pick-up food.

For fiendish fun, sausage lovers can follow recipes to get the party started.

They can also squeeze in some healthier veg on the side for a deliciously terrifying tea-time treat – Dippers In The Woods, Wiggly Worm Salad and Zombie Dippers.

Not wanting to miss out on the frighteningly good fun, the HECK team’s own pet pooches have also got in on the act, donning their best-dressed outfits to celebrate spooky season.