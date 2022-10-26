I write regarding the proposed building development in Dunnington (Barratt Homes’ plan for 7am start in Dunnington prompts anger, October 23).

I’m not sure why Barratt are asking to start work at 7am when access to the site has not been approved.

The builder cannot start work until the Highways Department has given permission for a safe route for all construction traffic.

It’s a case of getting the cart before the horse.

Terry Molloy, Dunnington, York