It’s time that all rented residential accommodation was removed from the private sector and put into the hands of local authorities or not-for-profit housing associations.
Having a safe and secure place to live, at an affordable price, is too important to be just a means of making money for some.
Steve Grantham, Dyon Way, Bubwith
