A MAN was taken to hospital after fire destroyed a house in North Yorkshire overnight.

At 12.40am North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Egton Bridge, Whitby after reports of a fire.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Whitby, Lythe, Danby and Goathland responded to reports of a residential fire.

"The fire originated in a nearby vehicle in a lean to and spread to the property.

"The fire caused 100 per cent fire damage to the entire property. Crews used 4 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets, 4 x 45mm jets, a ceiling hook, a thermal imaging camera and lighting.

"A man in his 80s was taken to hospital via road ambulance suffering with suspected smoke inhalation."