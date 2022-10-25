Live

LIVE BLOG: York City v Chesterfield

By James O'Reilly

  • York City take on Chesterfield tonight in their mid-week Vanarama National League clash. Can York beat the side that currently sit third in the table, just six points behind the league leaders? Live updates from kick-off at 7.45pm.

