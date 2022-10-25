Have you seen anything that looks a bit fishy?

North Yorkshire Police is urging people to look out for a distinctive light green VW Transporter van which has been stolen.

The van should be easy to spot - it has a large picture of a common carp on its rear end.

The van, registration-number MR17 PER, was taken from outside a house in Weeland Road, Hensall, near Selby, between 8.30am and 1.30pm today (Tuesday, October 25), police say.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "If you have seen the van, know where it is or you have any information about the incident, please get in touch as soon as possible."

The stolen VW van (Image: supplied)

If you have any information please email nicholas.woods@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Nicholas Woods.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220189852 when providing details.