UPDATED 6PM: The road has reopened and traffic is easing.



ONE lane of a major road in North Yorkshire is closed after a car fire.

A car fire has shut one lane of the A1(M) north bound, near Allerton Park.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the scene at 3.20pm this afternoon.

A spokesman for the service said: "Knaresborough, Harrogate and Wetherby crews attended a car fire involving a BMW.

"The car was destroyed by fire and crews used a hose reel to put it out.

One lane remains closed with queueing traffic for eight miles due to recovery work.