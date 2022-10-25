AN AIRCRAFT crashed near a North Yorkshire town earlier today - and fire crews were called to the scene.

Crews from Pickering, Sherburn and Scarborough attended a light aircraft crash in Ebberston, Scarborough at around 2.45pm.

The aircraft had collided with a wall and the pilot was out of the plane on arrival. The pilot was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The crews assisted with fuel leaking from the plane and stood by until the plane was recovered.