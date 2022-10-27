A PARANORMAL historian and author is releasing a 'ghost walk of York' episode on his podcast this week.

Rob Kirkup, who's based in the North East, began his How Haunted? podcast in September, which tells the stories of haunted locations around the UK and the world.

Each episode, released every Friday, dives into the history of the location, the ghost stories, and what has been found at paranormal investigations.

Golden Fleece pub in Pavement (Image: Rob Kirkup)

For the Halloween special, this week’s (October 28) episode takes the listener through a guided tour of York’s most haunted locations, which his international audience can either walk along to in reality, or simply listen to from home.

Rob narrowed the episode down to 13 locations as he was mapping out the route, which are:

Guildhall

Punchbowl

Ye Olde Starr Inn

35 Stonegate

Dean Court Hotel

The Minster

5 College Street

Treasurer’s House

Bedern (site of a Victorian workhouse)

St Saviour's Church (Now the archaeological museum DIG)

Golden Fleece pub

Shambles

Clifford's Tower

Dean Court Hotel, in Duncombe Place (Image: Rob Kirkup)

Rob published his 'Ghosts of York' book in 2012, and has received 9,000 podcast downloads so far.

He said: "I love York, and I've always wanted to run a ghost walk in York, without the gimmicks or the Victorian costume, just to tell the stories.

"I wanted this episode to be different and special for Halloween, and this episode allows listeners to enjoy a ghost walk anytime for free, and where ever they are in the world.

York Minster (Image: Rob Kirkup)

"They can follow along at home to the photos included with the episode, though it would mean the world if one person did the walk itself."

York was declared the most haunted city in the world in 2002 by a haunted research society with 504 confirmed ghost sightings.

This has led Rob to create a 90-minute episode, and has put 50 hours of work into it.

Bedern Chapel entrance in Goodramgate (Image: Rob Kirkup)

He added: "I included a mixture of well- known haunted places like the Golden Fleece pub, but also lesser known, such as Bedern, which was a Victorian workhouse.

"I never expected many people to listen to it but the downloads keep going up and up.

"It's a real struggle listening to my own voice, but my voice has actually been reviewed on as a perfect voice for ghost stories!"

Podcaster and Historian Rob Kirkup at the Cross Keys pub (Image: Rob Kirkup)

Rob has been interested in ghost stories since childhood but took it a step further as a ghost hunter in 2002, when he answered a call to a local radio station to join a ghost hunt team who investigated Talkin Tarn Lake in Cumbria.

He went on to sign a book deal with the History Press to publish ghost stories around the UK.

How Haunted? podcast is available on Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and Apple Podcasts.