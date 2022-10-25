A new mental health hub inspired by the radical methods used in an Italian city has opened in York - and one health chief called it an "amazing opportunity".

A trial is taking place at the Clarence Street mental health recovery centre which, if successful, could transform the way mental health services are provided across the city.

Co-designed by people with lived experience, their families and professionals, the hub takes its inspiration from a pioneering model used in Trieste in the north-east of Italy.

The city’s mental healthcare model, which is based on the idea that psychiatry in large institutions unfairly ostracises people with mental health problems, has seen a radical switch to community-based care.

There, community hubs are open 24/7, there are no locked doors or restraint and staff do not wear uniforms.

In York, a three month trial will see a new multi-agency team based at the hub which can, according to City of York Council, “offer and provide interventions and support as appropriate".

30 Clarence Street in York

“They will include social prescribers, peer support and social workers, as well as clinicians from mental health services to offer flexible, responsive, and accessible support,” the council added.

This will only be available to members of the pilot scheme and feedback from participants will help to shape its future.

Dr Roberto Mezzina, former director of Trieste mental health department, said: “This has the potential to promote a deeper system transformation, which is the overall aim for mental health services in York.”

The rest of the services on offer at Clarence Street will continue as normal.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care, said: “Realising the ambition of the York Mental Health Partnership to open this prototype is an exciting step.

“It’s in keeping with the city’s progressive approach to treating and supporting people with mental health illnesses since the 1770s, and I’m delighted to see that important tradition continuing."

Organisations involved in the project include York Mind, York CVS (Centre for Voluntary Services), York Carers Centre, Primary Care and Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV).

TEWV’s David Kerr said: “We want to ensure that the people of York are offered the help and support they need, and feedback from pilot participants will ensure we can offer the right services at the right time.

“This is an amazing opportunity for York, and the people of York, to get involved in shaping the future of mental health services. TEWV is delighted to be a part of this.”