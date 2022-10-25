More than 100 teachers, council workers and others working with children and families have seen a York St John University drama production tackling domestic abuse in a special performance.

"Give It To Get It – Let’s Make Respect The New Normal" is aimed at teaching young people aged 11 plus how to conduct intimate relationships when they become adults and was specially commissioned by the NSPCC. It was launched in a pilot scheme this Spring.

Young people across Yorkshire and the North East will see a recording in their classrooms of what the audience at Leeds City Varieties saw.

Helen Westerman, NSPCC head of local campaigns, said: “Some young people who live in homes where domestic abuse takes place will grow up to perpetuate that cycle, simply because that’s what they’ve been brought up to consider normal.

“We’ve found young people really take the performances in this play on board, asking lots of questions and noticing when things were okay with the characters, but also when things weren’t okay. By promoting mutual respect, healthy friendships and relationships and showing how young people can speak out against unhealthy behaviour or attitudes they encounter, we can ensure they have better relationships throughout adolescence and into adulthood.”

Debra Radford, NSPCC assistant director for Yorkshire, the North East and the Humber, said: “We’re really pleased to have had the performance filmed too, which means we will be able to share the play in any school across the region and the whole of the UK, to help share this vital messaging and hopefully to reduce levels of domestic abuse in future.”

The play looks at the issues of coercive control, domestic violence, family life and situations which might challenge young people in everyday life.

It looks at four characters and their health and unhealthy relationships.

To find out more about the Healthy Relationships campaign, including how schools across the region can request a screening of the performance, email hwesterman@nspcc.org.uk