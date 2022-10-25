Choc Affair, a York-based family-run ethical chocolate brand, has developed a new range of eight sustainable chocolate products.

The products - four variants of Chocolate Buttons and four flavours of drinking Hot Chocolate Flakes - were launched in recent weeks to independent retailers, farm shops and tourist attractions.

The company says the new product lines are an exciting step from the brand which is looking to diversify its range from bars into chocolate occasions and baking.

The range is packaged in environmentally friendly paper pouches which are 100 per cent recyclable.

Choc Affair sources single-origin, sustainably grown cocoa from Colombia and the business pays an additional five per cent per kilo which is invested back into reforestation projects in the regions it sources its cocoa from.

All of its chocolate is palm oil free, responsibly sourced and its packaging is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Linda Barrie, founder of Choc Affair, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be launching these Button and Hot Chocolate pouches to our independent retail customers.

“We’ve worked hard to develop environmentally friendly paper pouches which are recyclable at kerbside, which supports our commitment to being an ethical, green business.”

The new 180g pouches of Chocolate Buttons include four flavours - Milk, Dark, Caramel and Oat M!lk, which is Vegan Society approved. The buttons are made with single-origin chocolate and created to melt in the mouth.

The new 200g Hot Chocolate Flakes are also available in Milk, Dark, Caramel and Oat M!lk flavous, which is Vegan Society approved. It is claimed that the light, delicate single-origin flakes melt beautifully to create a sumptuous drinking chocolate experience at home.

The plant-based Oat M!lk flavours of Buttons and Hot Chocolate have been carefully developed to produce a rich and smooth cacao flavour.

Linda founded Choc Affair in 2006 after realising her children were intolerant to dairy, and deciding to experiment created a soy milk hot chocolate in her kitchen.

The hot chocolate was a big hit and from then on she began experimenting more with making chocolate, eventually leaving her job to become a full-time chocolatier.

Choc Affair says it makes all its products in York and all of its packaging is sourced from small suppliers across the UK.

The business says it also makes a conscious effort to minimise plastic waste; so far, it has eliminated 95 per cent of the plastics used in its range with an end goal to eliminate any remaining single-use plastics by the end of 2023.

For more information on their full range, visit https://www.choc-affair.com/