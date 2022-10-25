A North Yorkshire marketing agency is recruiting for a number of roles following it being crowned ‘most innovative food & drink marketing agency’ and welcoming a host of new clients to its portfolio.



Peachy Digital, based in Northallerton, has welcomed a range of new clients including Brymor Ice Cream, UK Development Corporation, and DMP Sharks to its customer base, as well as being recognised atwinning an award in the 2022 Northern Enterprise Awards.

Managing director Lizzie Turner said: “It has been a whirlwind few months, with the team working exceptionally hard to achieve all that we have.

“In less than three years Peachy has gone from just me working from a badly decorated dining room to a team of three working on national and even international brands, looking to double our headcount.

“Borne out of redundancy just six weeks before the first Covid-19 lockdown, what was meant to be my dream in ten years’ time has come to fruition and I’m so grateful to both the team and our clients for making this happen.”

While food and drink is a specialism for the agency, it boasts a wealth of clients from other industries including IT, property, fire safety, a leather lifestyle brand and washroom servicing.

Lizzie founded the business with a nurturing and employee-friendly model in mind, providing truly flexible working hours as well as becoming a Disability Confident employer and signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

She continued: “As a single parent I know all too well how difficult it can be to juggle being a mum as well as having a fulfilling career, and wanted to break the mould in that respect.

“While we are fixed in terms of our commitment to clients and meeting deadlines, we also provide opportunities for staff to attend those all-important school events, work flexibly if children are unwell, and we seek to accommodate hours to suit staff whose personal circumstances might make the traditional nine-to-five difficult.

“This model has seen high staff retention, happy clients, and I’m confident that nurturing the team in this way is mostly responsible for where we are now.”

Providing a range of services including PR, social media management and content marketing, Peachy Digital works with clients across the UK with the mantra ‘marketing without the fuzz’.

For more information, see www.peachydigital.co.uk.