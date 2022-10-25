BUSINESS rates are set to rise by more than a quarter, according to a property consultancy firm.

Matthews & Goodman has issued the warning after a government revaluation of liable properties.

Head of northern business rates team Jonathan Young said: “Given everyone’s current focus on cost management, it’s important that business leaders don’t ignore the implications of this revaluation - because it’s only six months away.

“The reality is experts believe that the average rates bill in Yorkshire will rocket up by around 26 per cent compared with an expected average increase across the country of 35 per cent - at a time when every organisation is already suffering from crippling energy and staffing cost rises.”

He added: “The anticipated rises are based on the rental values which vary according to location and property type. I strongly advise any ratepayer to seek advice from a business rates specialist to make sure that their position is clear.”

David Skaith of the York High Street Forum said: “Business rates are an outdated tax that unfairly impacts bricks and mortar operations - they need to be abolished, not risen.

“Regardless if you make money or not, you have to pay the rates, it means many business owners decide to not even take on a unit because of this extra cost.

“With all the other cost increases businesses are seeing and loss in sales, an increase on this scale with be the death of so many. We think the high streets are struggling now, fast forward to a rates increase and it will be disastrous.”

A spokesperson from City of York Council, said: “While any revaluations of business rates have yet to be announced, it is important to be aware there is national and local support available for York businesses to help with rising energy costs.”

For more details on the UK Government’s Energy Bills support, energy efficiency measures and other programmes, go to www.york.gov.uk/BusinessEnergyCostSupport.

York businesses can get in touch with the Economic Growth Team for businesses information, advice, and support, including business start-up and growth support, access to finance and funding and skills and training support.

The team can be contacted on email at economicgrowth@york.gov.uk.

A spokesperson for HM Treasury said: “Our business rates review led to £7bn of support to reduce the burden of rates over the next five years and brought about reforms which will make the system fairer, including further business rates relief and freezing the multiplier to put the brakes on bill increases.”

The Treasury added that relief included £1.7bn for retail, hospitality and leisure. Having revaluations every three, not five years, would be fairer in future.