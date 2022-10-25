AN unforgettable night of performances in York has raised more than £24,000 for good causes.

When money is at its tightest and families are struggling to make ends meet our community and some of the finest musicians with the kindest hearts came together on September 8 at A Night to Remember to raise money for local causes here in York.

As readers may indeed remember, the night, hosted by Big Ian Donaghy and featuring his party band Huge plus guest performers, had already been postponed once, from February 26, and sadly it fell on the same night Queen Elizabeth II, our longest-reigning monarch, died.

Despite the unforeseen circumstances, the show went on after a minute's silence and this year the final figure raised is a staggering £24,311.05.

“Not bad for a gang show and a big raffle with a group of mates!” said Big Ian.

The night now in its eighth year has shone the spotlight on local causes and groups to not only provide much needed funds but also raise their profiles.

The show featured a 30 piece house band made up of Huge, Kieran O’Malley, Gary Stewart and Simon Snaize and musicians from York Music Forum as they accompanied the likes of Jess Steel, Heather Findlay, Beth McCarthy and Graham Hodge.

The night saw an 80 year age range of performers on stage as Singing for All - a fully inclusive singing group had the auditorium sing with one voice.

This year the beneficiaries are: St Leonards Hospice, Bereaved Childrens Support York and Accessible Arts and media of which the Hands & Voices Choir are part.

Big Ian said: "Rather than give money to larger charities A Night to Remember supports smaller local bespoke projects that help people living with dementia and combatting loneliness such as the gardening project York Hull Road Park volunteers, dementia-friendly side by side art classes for people living with dementia and their carers run by Sue Clayton, Singing for All and also Xmas Presence giving older people who live alone a family Christmas and delivering lunches and hampers.

“We were uncertain if the show would even happen as it fell on the day the Queen died.

"After having to make the official announcement we opened with 'The Show Must Go On'.

A Night to Remember will return to York Barbican on Thursday, September 14 next year.

Ian said: "Thank you to Nimbuscare for their invaluable support and to everyone on stage, back stage, front of house and in the audience."

Huge will next be performing at Stockton on Forest Village Hall this Friday (October 28) for a Halloween fancy dress Spooktacular.

Tickets are available here or from Tom’s shop in Stockton on forest.

There's a Huge Halloween show at Stockton-on-Forest Village Hall (Image: Huge)