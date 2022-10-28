HEALTH bosses in York are urging eligible residents to book in for flu and Covid-19 booster jabs - amid concerns over a potential 'twindemic'.

Medical experts at the NHS said that with growing cases of flu in the community and more than 10,000 people with Covid in hospital across England, the threat of a ‘twindemic’ that they have been concerned about is "very clear."

Sharon Stoltz, Director of Public Health in York, said that residents in the city must not fall complacent this winter and must remain vigilant and get their jabs against these viruses to prevcent this from happening in the city and around the UK.

Stoltz said: “As a city we have seen that York is resilient and supportive and we all need to remember that the restrictions put in place during Covid are effective at preventing many respiratory infections, including the flu.

“That means washing our hands regularly, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, binning used tissues as quickly as possible, and giving people space and meeting outdoors or letting in fresh air when mixing indoors.

"We’ve come a long way and are hugely grateful to residents, businesses and health partners in York but we need to remain vigilant to stop the spread of Covid and flu this winter.

“Anyone invited for a seasonal Covid-19 booster this autumn is also eligible for a free flu vaccination. For anyone who has been invited, but hasn’t had their vaccine yet, please come forwards, it isn’t too late."

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said they are expecting Covid and flu to be circulating at the same time this winter, so it's important that people take up the offer of both vaccinations.

The spokesperson said: "It is vital that all those eligible continue to get their vaccines, which we know is the best way to get protected and significantly reduce the risk of serious illness.

“Winter is always a busy time for the NHS and work is underway to make sure plans are in place to help us maintain the safe and effective delivery of services throughout this period.

"It is important that the public know what they need to do to keep well throughout winter months and expert advice can be found on the NHS website."

Around 33 million people in England are eligible for a free flu vaccine this year, including all primary-age and some secondary-age children, who will be offered the nasal spray. These people can get a jab from their GP surgery or pharmacies offering an NHS vaccine service.

To book in for a Covid jab, visit: www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine

To book in for a flu vaccine, visit: https://bit.ly/3gHVQh9