Tourism and hospitality businesses in York and Harrogate are being offered coaching workshops with an industry expert to support local businesses growth.

Martin Evans of award-winning hotel and tourism marketing consultancy, The Tourism Business, will be delivering the fully funded workshops as part of a raft of business support provided by City of York Council and Harrogate Borough Council.

The workshops, being delivered by the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub (Y&NY Growth Hub), aim to support regional economic development by helping businesses improve competitiveness and productivity to grow, create jobs, and reach new markets.

With multiple events set to take place in York and Harrogate, industry experts will provide practical advice and guidance through six-hour group coaching sessions on managing and marketing tourism, hospitality, and leisure businesses.

Mr Evans, a former Marketing Director and CEO of the Yorkshire Tourist Board, knows Harrogate and York well and has delivered coaching and mentoring for 20 years.

He n said: “Tourism, hospitality, and leisure businesses are facing intense challenges with the impact of the pandemic still being acutely felt, and now a cost-of-living crisis changing the behaviours of consumers. So, I’m pleased to be delivering these important workshops to help businesses in the tourism sector navigate these difficult times and secure a strong and successful future.”

The workshops are on November 22 and 29 in York at the Bar Convent Centre, and in Harrogate on November 9 at Rudding Park, and November 24 at Harrogate Civic Centre.

The fully funded programme is only available to businesses and charities trading or registered in City of York Council or Harrogate Borough Council areas.

Councillor Ashley Mason, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning for City of York Council said: “This programme has been developed to support tourism businesses in York and Harrogate, who have been experiencing unprecedented challenges over the last few years.

“We want to our hospitality and tourism businesses, who play such an important role in the city and the region, to thrive. I would urge eligible businesses to take up this opportunity to learn more about how to overcome current challenges and make the most out of future opportunities and promote York and Harrogate as the fantastic destinations they are.”

Events taking place in Harrogate are Create a World Class Customer Experience on October 27; Tourism Business Booster Marketing Planning on November 9 and 24.

Events in York are Tourism Business Booster Marketing Planning on November 22 and 29; and Hospitality four things you need to be doing right now; Create a World Class Customer Experience; and an evening networking event all of which take place on November 8.

To register, go to: https://www.ynygrowthhub.com/events/cyc-hbc-tourism-booster/.