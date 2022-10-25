YORK MP Rachael Maskell has written to new PM Rishi Sunak urging him to make 'quick decisions' on both the HQ for new rail body GBR, and funding of the York-based BioYorkshire initiative, which aims to use local scientific expertise to develop plant-based sources of fuel and chemicals.

Ms Maskell says in her letter that with a new government in place it is now vital that 'no further delays are incurred in seizing these opportunities'.

York is one of six cities still in the running to be the HQ of GBR, or 'Great British Railways', following a lengthy campaign and public vote.

But under Liz Truss, the whole programme was stalled.

In her letter to Mr Sunak today, Ms Maskell said: "Clearly we are keen that this is placed back on track so that we can not only drive our railways forward, but GBR can locate to the York Central site alongside the proposed Government Hub, taking forward the economy of North Yorkshire."

In a statement to The Press, she added: "York is best placed as the foremost railway hub outside London to locate GBR HQ, to bring together the engineering and advanced rail skills in the city and region. The new Prime Minister needs to urgently revisit the proposal to establish GBR."

Ms Maskell said a decision on funding for BioYorkshire was almost equally important.

The project, a joint initiative involving the University of York, FERA Science Ltd and Askham Bryan College, aims to use the latest scientific expertise to find new, plant-based sources of fuels, chemicals and other materials.

Funding was originally intended to be included in York and North Yorkshire's devolution deal, but was ultimately excluded from that - with the government promising other funding sources.

In her letter to Mr Sunak, Ms Maskell said BioYorkshire had the potential to support up to 800 start ups and spin outs - as well as making a 'significant contribution' to the global bioeconomy.

"The project will simultaneously reduce CO2 emissions by 2,800 kt/year, through development and commercialisation of low carbon technology, and reduce waste to landfill by 1,200 kt/year by 2030," Ms Maskell said.

"Jobs, wider investment, skills, and much more will be realised through releasing the funding for this crucial project that will green our economy and reduce waste."

Ms Maskell's letter to the new PM comes as business bosses in the region have called on Mr Sunak to ‘restore economic stability by putting Yorkshire and the North at the heart of its strategy for growth’.

The West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce said Mr Sunak should immediately announce steps to help businesses cope with an economy which is placing thousands of businesses in danger.

The new PM, who is MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire, could help spread investor confidence by committing to deliver crucial transport infrastructure projects across the North, including HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail, the chamber says.

James Mason, chief executive of West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “After a chaotic few weeks, we as a Chamber hope that the arrival of Rishi Sunak in Number 10 will herald a period of relative calm.

“Businesses will be seeking clarity on how energy support packages will work beyond April, how issues with the labour market can be resolved and how we can get the nation back to growth.

“We at the Chamber believe that the North can be the driver of economic growth and call for HS2 to Yorkshire and Northern Powerhouse Rail to be used as catalysts to power the nation’s finances.

“The appointment of Rishi Sunak as our new Prime Minister represents not only the first Asian Prime Minister but also only the second Conservative to hold the office from a Northern constituency in British history. It is our hope he will grasp this historic opportunity to utilise the region’s untapped potential to power its future.”