A TOTAL of 18 drain covers have been stolen from streets in a popular part of York in a matter of days.

City of York Council is asking residents to be vigilant after a number of drain covers have been stolen in recent days.

The covers have been stolen in the South Bank area of the city.

The council said the incidents have been reported to North Yorkshire Police who are investigating and their teams have carried out work to make the areas safe.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Deputy Leader of City of York Council and Executive Member for Transport said: “Drain cover thefts are a dangerous act of vandalism because they leave large holes in the road. Not only do these pose a serious risk to the public it also costs the council significant amounts of money and resource to replace.

“Thank you to our teams who are making the roads safe following this theft and dangerous act of vandalism. We are grateful to residents who have reported this to us via www.york.gov.uk/reportproblems so our teams can repair the damage. We ask that residents are vigilant if they see anything suspicious to report it to the police who are investigating.”

Chief Inspector at North Yorkshire Police, Chris Brumfitt said: “We are aware of several instances of thefts of drain covers in York.

“This type of crime doesn’t just have a cost implication to the taxpayer, it also creates a safety issue for pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists.

“I would urge anyone who has any information to report it to North Yorkshire Police on 101 or online using reference number NYP-21102022-0207.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report via the Crimestoppers website crimestoppers-uk.org/"