YORK Dungeon is hosting a spooky Séance Halloween horror show - giving guests the chance to meet the city's dark spirits.

Known for revealing the deepest and darkest secrets from the city’s history through interactive live shows and "hysterically horrible" characters, The Dungeon's favourite time of the year has arrived, marking the start of its Halloween shows.

In The York Dungeon, the year is 1872 and one of the most acclaimed mediums is present - Madame Card. Guests are invited to participate in one of her sought-after Séance shows where dark spirits are set to be conjured.

Will you dare join the Halloween show in York? (Image: The York Dungeon)

Kathryn Angel, general manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, which is also hosting a Halloween show, said: “The Dungeons are the home of Halloween and this year we really have gone all out. Our Halloween shows bring the spookiest and most ominous tales of our towns and cities to life.

“We recommend only the most courageous peasants book tickets."

The show runs at York Dungeon until November 5.