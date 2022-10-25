The moon appears to be taking a bite out of the sun, in this extraordinary photograph of today's eclipse, taken from a York garden by amateur astronomer Martin Dawson.

Martin, who is vice-chair of the York Astronomical Society, took the photograph at about 11am today from the garden of his home near St Paul's Square.

He said that, when seen from York, about 18 per cent of the surface of the sun was hidden by the moon at the height of the eclipse.

Martin took the photograph with a special camera called a Lunt Hydrogen Alpha camera - which accounts for the reddish colouring.

He said the image is so clear that, if you look closely enough, you can see that the edge of the moon biting into the sun is minutely ridged. "That is the craters on the edge of the moon!" he said.

According to the BBC, one of the best places to view the eclipse - the only solar eclipse that will be visible from the UK this year - was Lerwick in the Shetland Isles, where 28 per cent of the sun was obscured at mid-eclipse.

The Lunt Hydrogen Alpha camera used by Martin Dawson of the York Astronomical Society to take his photo of today's solar eclipse (Image: Martin Dawson, York Astronomical Society)