A car retailer near Boroughbridge has earned top recognition from industry bible Auto- Trader.

Alexanders Prestige of Roecliffe has been presented the Customer Choice award at the national Auto Trader Retailer Awards 2022.

The garage has beaten competition from around 13,500 UK automotive retailers to receive the Customer Choice (50 –100 cars) award based on customer reviews across a range of factors.

They were also assessed using mystery shoppers.

The recognition places the garage among the top 0.1% of Auto Trader’s retailer partners.

Andrew North, Co-Founder of Alexanders said: “At Alexanders, we work very hard behind the scenes to deliver impeccable customer service. Whether you’re buying, selling, or getting your pride and joy serviced by our expert technicians, we aim to maintain the highest standards.

“We are humbled to receive this award in recognition of our ongoing quest for excellence and will proudly add it to the trophy cabinet. None of this acclaim would be possible without our excellent team and valued customers.”

For a full list of winners, go to: https://www.autotrader.co.uk/retailer-awards.