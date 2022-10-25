A TALENTED York photographer has had his images chosen by a well-known organisation to go on their Christmas cards this year.
York’s Lewis Outing has been taking photos since he was a youngster, especially photos of wildlife. So, he was delighted to hear that two of his photos have been chosen to illustrate this year’s charity Christmas cards for St Leonard’s Hospice.
Lewis, 67, of Woodthorpe in York, is hoping his photos of robins in the snow will help raise funds for St Leonard’s Hospice.
He said: “Robins regularly appear when I go into my garden during the winter months, so it was just a matter of hoping that the snow would arrive so I could capture a good photo of them! One of the photos is of a robin on a post in his garden, whilst the other was taken at Askham Bog.”
The cards can be purchased via the St Leonard’s Hospice website: stleonardshospice.org.uk/product/christmas-card-twin-pack-robin-in-snow/
Sarah Baldock, retail support manager at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “Selling Christmas cards is a vital way to raise funds for the hospice, and we are always excited to put together our range of cards each year.
"We were blown away by these stunning images taken by Lewis and are so grateful for his support which will help us raise money to support our patients and their families.”
