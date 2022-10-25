A BUS route that runs through York and North Yorkshire has been named the most scenic in the country.

A new study has revealed the most scenic bus routes that Britain has to offer - and that people over state pension age can travel for free.

In first place is Transdev's Coastliner route from Leeds via York through to Whitby on the north Yorkshire coast. It’s closely followed by Brighton and Hove’s Coaster 12 and 12A.

The research, which was carried out by over 50s experts SunLife involved analysing the Instagram hashtags of over 40 different bus routes throughout the UK, revealing which routes are the most scenic.

Other local routes that made the list include, at number 5, the 36 Leeds to Harrogate and Ripon which is run by Harrogate Bus Company closely followed at number 6 by the East Yorkshire X46/X47 Hull to Pocklington and York.

A Coastliner bus (Image: UGC)

Mark Screeton, CEO of SunLife, said: “Buses are a great way to get about and see the beautiful sites of the British coastline and countryside, especially in later life. There have been numerous studies which show that taking the bus leads to improved mental health, less isolation and improved safety.

“These bus routes allow you to experience breathtaking scenery at close quarters, at a relaxing pace and often for free with an older person’s concessionary card.

"The Coastliner is the perfect route for exploring the North Yorkshire Moors and enjoying the thrills of East Yorkshire's coast. Some of the most popular sights to look out for on this route include the city of Leeds, Tadcaster - home to Yorkshire's oldest brewery, the city of York, the market town of Malton and the coastal town of Whitby."

Full details of all Coastliner routes and ticket deals are online at: transdevbus.co.uk/coastliner and via the free to download ‘Transdev Go’ mobile app.