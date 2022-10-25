A YORK cancer charity is beginning construction of a brand new support centre in York this week.

York Against Cancer has announced that the construction of The Leveson Centre, at York Community Stadium, will begin this week.

The centre will offer holistic support services to patients living with and beyond cancer, to complement clinical cancer treatments provided at York Hospital.

Visitors will be able access information and advice, professional help, psychological support and counselling, financial advice, a weekly and monthly timetable of health and wellbeing activities and will writing.

CEO of York Against Cancer, Julie Russell, said: "With the contractors now on site, we are looking forward to having the development complete so we can welcome everyone into the new Centre.

"This really is a huge milestone for both the charity and the region, and we can’t wait to open the doors.”

The Leveson Centre was designed by Leeds Architect and Interior Design firm, Fuse Studios, and the charity appointed Lodestone Projects, to construct it.

Josh Donnelly, Managing Director at Lodestone Projects said: "York Against Cancer is an important and life changing organisation which is truly making a difference to people’s lives.

"This will be a game changer for the region, with amazing people providing world class support and care for those who need it.

"We are absolutely delighted to be part of a fantastic team delivering this much needed facility.”

Professor Steve Leveson, a retired Consultant Surgeon, started York Against Cancer 35 years ago with two colleagues, and he is renowned for his skills as a surgeon, researcher, educator and his genuine compassion.

The charity say he has touched the lives of thousands of people across North and East Yorkshire.

If you would like to donate to York Against Cancer, click on their Just Giving page here.