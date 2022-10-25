TWO road closures are set to take place on a major road through a York suburb over the course of a fortnight.
As The Press reported on Sunday, Burton Stone Lane in York is set to close in sections for resurfacing work to take place from Monday, October 31 for two weeks.
Signs went up to warn drivers at the junction with Field View and close to the main road (Clifton) over the weekend.
City of York Council says that there are two road closures with the road closed between Clifton (the A19) and Burton Croft from October 31 - November 4 and between November 7-14 the road will be closed between Surtees Street and Field View.
The council say an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.
